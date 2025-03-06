Stocks tumble as fallout from Trump tariffs roils markets

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2025 at 9:11 am

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- U.S. stocks tumbled in early trading on Thursday as fallout from the Trump administration's tariffs continued to roil markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 400 points, or nearly 1%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq sunk 1.8%.

The selloff erased some of the market gains delivered a day earlier after President Donald Trump gave U.S. automakers a one-month reprieve from the tariffs. Duties on a host of other goods remained in place, however.

The U.S. earlier this week slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

The one-month delay in auto tariffs triggered a rally for shares of U.S. carmakers on Wednesday, but the largest companies in the sector turned down in early trading on Thursday.

Shares of Ford dropped 1.5%, while General Motors fell nearly 3%. Stellantis -- the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep -- saw its stock price fall 2%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Elon Musk, tumbled 4.5% on Thursday.

The tariffs are expected to pose a challenge for U.S. automakers, many of which depend on a supply chain closely intertwined with Mexico and Canada.

The American Automotive Policy Council, or AAPC, a trade group that represents Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, praised the one-month tariff exemption.

"American Automakers Ford, GM and Stellantis applaud President Trump for recognizing that vehicles and parts that meet the high US and regional USMCA content requirements should be exempt from these tariffs," AAPC President Matt Blunt told ABC News in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

