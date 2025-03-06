Texas politicians react to Trump’s joint address to Congress

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2025 at 9:20 am

TYLER — President Trump held his first Joint Address to Congress on Tuesday night, which garnered various replies from Texas politicians.

The address discussed many topics ranging from the president’s plans on enacting tariffs in Mexico and Canada, which has started a trade war in North America, as well as immigration and border control.

East Texas Congressman, Nathaniel Moran, supported Trump’s remarks, noting that the President is “delivering on his promises at an unprecedented pace.”

“My fellow East Texans, thanks to President Trump, America is strong again. In tonight’s joint address, President Trump delivered a clear message of increased liberty and a promise of an abundant life for every American,” he said. “His vision is simple: return power to the people and ensure that all Americans can pursue life, liberty, and happiness. In short, he made clear that the American Dream is still available.”

Congressman Moran continued on to praise how President Trump and his party have “worked tirelessly” since the president’s first day in office.

“In his first days back in office, President Trump’s cabinet nominees were confirmed at record speed, and he signed more than 100 executive orders focused on putting America first. These executive orders included declaring a national emergency at the southern border; restoring freedom of speech and ending federal censorship; stopping the weaponization of the federal government; and delivering emergency price relief for American families,” Congressman Moran said.

Senator John Cornyn stated that the president has already made “historic strides” in his time in office.

“President Trump delivered a message of peace, prosperity, and strength in tonight’s address, which was a welcome change after four years of failure and weakness under Joe Biden,” Senator Cornyn said. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside President Trump and my colleagues in Congress to enact his America First agenda and fulfill his promises to the American people.”

In his statement, Governor Greg Abbott praised the president for his accomplishments since taking office.

“Tonight, President Donald Trump laid out the bold and historic accomplishments that he and his Administration achieved in less than two months. The moment President Trump took the oath of office, he swiftly went to work to keep the promises he made to Americans,” Abbott said. “In just seven weeks, President Trump cut unnecessary government bureaucracy and brought in billions of dollars in new investments that ushered in a manufacturing revival in the United States.”

According to our news partner, KETK, The address wrapped up at a record 99 minutes. President Trump’s Joint Address was met with divided reactions and concerns from U.S politicians.

