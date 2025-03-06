Feed store owner shares how to avoid tariff price increase

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2025 at 9:20 am

WHITEHOUSE — With tariffs imposed on Canada, Mexico and China one East Texas business owner is sharing advice on how to avoid the price increase on products.

According to our news partner, KETK, East Texans may be worried about the prices of certain goods, but Wimberly Farm and Ranch in Whitehouse Store Owner, Steven Wimberly, said shopping local is a good way to get around price increases.

Wimberly said the tariffs will have no impact on his business since all of his products are made in Texas. The store gets products from local chicken, horse and cow feed mills across the state made by Texas families. The newly imposed tariffs by the Trump administration could increase prices on certain goods, but Wimberly said the tariffs could level the playing field for certain businesses.

“It might help us because we’ll be more competitively priced, we’re not going to have to raise our prices because of tariffs,” Wimberly said.

Some experts said prices at small businesses are usually higher than big box stores, but Wimberly said that’s not always the case.

“In some cases people shop here because we are cheaper on some items and we’re higher on other items, but across the board I think we’re competitive,” Wimberly said. “The thing that’s different is you’re going to know that you have the highest quality [product] at a very competitive price and you know what’s in your food,” Wimberly said.

President Trump believes this tariff strategy will encourage people to buy more American made products in the long-term.

