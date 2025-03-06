Tyler Cattle Baron’s Ball headliner announced

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2025 at 9:20 am

TYLER — The 37th Annual Cattle Baron’s Ball, Stars Over Texas, is scheduled for June 7, 2025, at the Texas Rose Horse Park, home of the event for the past seven years. Whitney Cain and Kimberly Taylor, 2025 Cattle Baron’s Ball Co-Chairs, announced the headliner entertainer is Wade Bowen. Tickets go on sale at the end of March.

“We are so thrilled to have Wade Bowen performing at the Ball, said Kimberly Taylor. “We invite you to join us on June 7h at the Texas Rose Horse Park.” “Our East Texas Community has united to raise over $18 million for the American Cancer Society. This incredible achievement is a direct result of the generosity of our donors, supporters, and volunteers,” said Whitney Cain.

The Tyler Cattle Baron’s Ball is the primary fundraiser for the American Cancer Society-Tyler. To support the Tyler Cattle Baron’s Ball, click here or call 903-570-8126.

About Wade Bowen:

Two decades and more than 4,000 shows into his career, Wade Bowen has become synonymous with country music, songwriting, and captivating live performances, and for good reason. An artistic descendant of American icons like Guy Clark, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Robert Earl Keen and more, Bowen is an important voice in a legacy of Texas troubadours stretching back more than 50 years. Texas Radio agrees, as he scored Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year at the 2024 T3R Awards, marking the second year in a row that Bowen took home all three awards.

Revered as one of the genre’s finest and most authentic modern voices, Bowen’s approach is rooted in tradition but also stands on the creative cutting edge. His focus remains on writing unique songs with a literary quality and shifting his sonic territory to match his life. More than a dozen albums have shown his musical diversity – including ten studio sets, four live collections, and an ongoing series of buddy-country hits with fellow Texan, Randy Rogers. On May 10th, the singer-songwriter released his tenth studio album, Flyin, showcasing his diverse musical range and hard-hitting songwriting, as well as a cast of respected features that add unique elements throughout.

Bowen continues to perform more than 200 dates a year across the U.S., solidifying his dedication to connecting with fans through his live performances. There is no slowing down for the road warrior either, with a steady stream of festivals and tour dates lined up for 2024, including a special run in his hometown of New Braunfels, TX, alongside long-time friend and collaborator, Miranda Lambert.

A philanthropist at heart, Bowen founded the Bowen Family Foundation, which has helped children and families in and around central Texas by raising more than $6 million for beneficiaries including March of Dimes Waco, CASA of McLennan and Hill Counties, City of West Disaster Relief, Boys & Girls Clubs of Waco, Inspiración, The Mentoring Alliance, and more.

