Three East Texas counties struck by tornadoes during severe storm

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2025 at 9:20 am

TYLER – According to the National Weather Service, three East Texas counties were hit by tornadoes on Tuesday but no fatalities or injuries were reported.

Our news partner, KETK, reports that in Tyler County, a tornado hit on Tuesday evening. It originated 0.5 miles west of Highway 287, leaving several trees and a few buildings damaged. The tornado moved northeast where it damaged a home and destroyed an outbuilding. Several pine trees were snapped at the trunk and 30% of a roof was peeled off of a home. Further east towards Highway 287, it damaged several trees before it ended near Little Cypress Creek. Following the severe weather, the county issued a Declaration of Disaster on Wednesday. County officials claimed that populated areas could be impacted by flooding, property damage, short-term electrical power and utility outages.

In Harrison County, tornadoes reportedly touched down on Tuesday evening with peak winds going as fast as 90 miles per hour. Most damage occurred to softwood trees. And in Sabine County, a strong EF1 tornado also touched down, with maximum winds reaching over 105 miles per hour. The heaviest damage occurred near the intersection of Forest Road 144 and Forest Road 144A, where the tornado was strongest and widest.

East Texans can report any home or property damages using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).

The information provided in the survey will aid emergency management officials, giving them an understanding of damages that occurred, and seeing if the state meets federal requirements.

