Long before getting booted from Trump’s speech, Rep. Al Green called for the president’s impeachment

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2025 at 2:39 pm

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- He was the first Democrat to call for impeachment during President Donald Trump's first term in the White House and now Rep. Al Green is believed to be he first lawmaker in modern history to be thrown out of a Joint Session of Congress or a State of the Union address, according to a presidential historian.

The 78-year-old Texas congressman was escorted out of the House Chamber at the Capitol Building Tuesday night by the House sergeant at arms after he stood and shook his cane at Trump, and refused to obey House Speaker Mike Johnson's order to sit down and refrain from interrupting the president's speech by shouting criticisms.

"I can't think of another lawmaker being taken out. In modern history, I can say with some level of confidence that the answer is no," said presidential historian Mark Updegrove, CEO of the President Lyndon B. Johnson Foundation.

In advance of Trump's speech, members of the House Freedom Caucus called on the sergeant at arms to take action against any member of Congress who violated House rules during the address.

"The President's address to tonight's joint session of Congress is a constitutional obligation -- not a sideshow for Democrats to use noisemakers, make threats, throw things or otherwise disrupt," the Freedom Caucus said in a statement posted on social media. "Our colleagues are on notice that the heckler's veto will not be tolerated. You will be censured. We expect the Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police to take appropriate action against any Members of Congress or other persons violating House rules."

On Wednesday morning, the group of hardliners said they would censure Green, but moderate GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington beat them to it. Newhouse formally introduced a measure on the House floor to censure Green, which is expected to be voted on Thursday.

Members of the Freedom Caucus include Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado.

During President Joe Biden's State of the Union speeches between 2022 and 2024, Boebert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Georgia, heckled the former president. During Biden's 2023 State of the Union speech, Greene stood and yelled "liar" multiple times at the former president, but was not escorted out of the House Chamber.

Updegrove, an ABC News contributor, noted that Rep. Joe Wilson, R-South Carolina, yelled "You Lie" during former President Barack Obama's 2009 address to a joint session of Congress on health care. At the time, the House of Representatives, with the Democrats holding the majority, voted to reprimand Wilson, who later issued an apology to Obama.

"The Joe Wilson episode was kind of the introduction of greater hostility in Congress, at least in modern times," Updegrove said.

After lashing out at Trump, yelling, "You have no mandate to cut Medicaid," Green was removed from the chamber Tuesday night. He later told ABC News he'd welcome any consequences from his disruption, saying he was "following the wishes of conscience."

"There are times when it is better to stand alone than not stand at all," Green said.

Green doubled down on his protest of Trump's speech on Wednesday, saying if given the chance, "I would do it again."

"I am not angry with the speaker. I am not angry with the officers. I am not upset with the members who are going to bring the motions or resolutions to sanction. I will suffer the consequences," Green told ABC News.

Green added, "What I did was from my heart. People are suffering. And I was talking about Medicaid. I didn't just say you didn't have a mandate. I said you don't have a mandate to cut Medicaid."

Green said he has not spoken to Democratic leadership about his Tuesday night outburst.

It's not the first time that Green, who has represented Texas' 9th congressional district since 2005, has been a thorn in Trump's side.

In May 2017, Green presented the first articles of impeachment against Trump, citing the firing of FBI Director James Comey. In July 2019, he called for Trump's impeachment again, citing the president's attack on four Democratic congresswomen of color. The house voted to table Green's resolution, effectively killing it.

And just last month, Green announced on the floor of Congress that he intends to again file articles of impeachment against Trump, citing the president's suggestion that the United States take over the Gaza Strip.

"The movement to impeach the president has begun," Green said on the House floor. "I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done."

In February 2024, Green, temporarily left his hospital bed in a wheelchair after undergoing intestinal surgery to vote against the Republican-led impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas, then Biden's secretary of Homeland Security, over his handling of a crisis at the southern border. The house ended up voting 214–216 not to impeach Mayorkas.

"I wanted to do all that I can because I know Secretary Mayorkas. He's a good, decent man and I didn't want to see his reputation tarnished," Green said at the time.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Green moved to Houston, Texas, in the 1970s to attend the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, where he earned a law degree, according to a biography published on his website. He later founded and co-managed the law firm Green, Wilson, Dewberry, and Fitch.

Green also served as the Justice of the Peace for Harris County, Texas, for 26 years, retiring in 2004 to run for Congress. He also served for 10 years as president of the Houston branch of the NAACP.

During his tenure in Congress, Green has focused on fair housing and fair hiring practices for the poor and minorities. While in Congress, he has served on the House Financial Services Committee and the Committee on Homeland Security, and chaired the House Oversight and Investigations subcommittee.

On his website, Green credits his family for teaching him "righteous resistance to overcome persistent injustice."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back