Longview pedestrian dies after being struck by truck

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2025 at 1:42 pm

LONGVIEW — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a pedestrian has died, the Longview Police Department said, after a pick up truck reportedly struck them on Tuesday night.

Longview police officers responded to the call on Tuesday at around 9:14 p.m. in the 200 block of West Loop 281. An initial investigation shows that a man was crossing the roadway “at an improper location” when a pick up truck traveling eastbound struck him.

Authorities said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, and an investigation is still in progress.

