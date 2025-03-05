33 county residents told to prepare for storms, possible wildfires

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2025 at 11:47 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that state and local leaders are preparing for “severe weather threats,” including wildfires, across Texas after a state disaster proclamation. Harris County was among 33 counties added to the disaster proclamation issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday amid “elevated fire weather conditions” throughout the state. Abbott also instructed the Texas State Emergency Operations Center to elevate its readiness level and prepare to respond to damage caused by wildfires, tornadoes, hail and heavy rainfall, according to a Tuesday news release.

“Texas continues to monitor the heightened wildfire and severe weather threats that are expected to impact large portions of the state,” Abbott said in the release. “High winds, low humidity and dry vegetation increase the potential for wildfires to start in west, central and south Texas, and severe storms in north and east Texas will create hazardous conditions. Texans are urged to limit any activities that may cause sparks or flames, follow the guidance of state and local officials and have an emergency plan to keep yourself and your family safe.” A total of 236, or 92%, of Texas’ counties were under a disaster proclamation Tuesday, according to the release. Abbott instructed a host of state agencies, including the National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety, to prepare disaster response resources ahead of the severe weather. Although the areas most at risk for wildfires are concentrated in the western two-thirds of the state, the Houston Fire Department said in a Tuesday news release that, despite recent rainfall, Houston is still under a red flag warning. Red flag warnings are issued by the National Weather Service when conditions in a region are conducive to wildfires. Houston Fire Chief Thomas Muñoz asked residents take steps to reduce potential fire sources near their properties.

