Today is Wednesday March 05, 2025
ktbb logo


Drugs, firearms found in Rusk County hotel, five arrested

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2025 at 11:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Drugs, firearms found in Rusk County hotel, five arrestedRUSK COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people on Feb. 28 after drugs were seized along with a firearm.

An investigation led county law enforcement to Henderson, where they carried out a controlled substance search warrant at the Woodlawn Hills Hotel on U.S. Highway 79. Authorities said they found 39 individual packages of suspected cocaine and a firearm in the possession of Cameron Horn, 23 of Henderson. She has since been charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and received bonds totaling $65,500.

She was also wanted on a Harris County warrant. Officials said, Tamara Simon, 44 of Henderson, was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and received bonds totaling $10,000.Jayme Hogan, 20, and Aaron Yelverton, 22, were reportedly found in possession of suspected concentrated THC. Each were charged with the state jail felony possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two and received bonds of $10,000 separately.From Longview, Harold Holman, 31, had an outstanding Rusk County warrant for possession of marijuana and was given a $1,000 bond.

Future arrests are expected as the investigation continues and the sheriff’s office said no further information will be released at this time.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC