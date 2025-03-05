Two rescued from RVs at Camp County marina

CAMP COUNTY– Our news partner, KETK, reports that two people had to be rescued from their RV’s following Tuesday morning’s intense thunderstorms.

The dangerous wind blew cabins into campers and overturned RV’s at Barefoot Bay RV Park on Lake Bob Sandlin in Pittsburg.

Vaia Hernandez was one of the people entrapped in her camper. Her RV was picked up by the intense winds and flipped it over on its side. A tree fell on her truck, leaving both properties a total loss.

“I don’t think you can repair this, I kind of don’t want to bother with it, I don’t want to look at it anymore, it’s just it’s traumatizing,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the camper flipped over around 7:00 a.m. while she was in the bathroom. When the camper tipped over, her glass shower door shattered, leaving her trapped. She began to scream for help and a local firefighter rescued her and her dogs. Hernandez was taken to the hospital where she was checked out by medical professionals and diagnosed with only minor injuries.

Camp County chief deputy Thomas Cravey was nearby and was the first to arrive at the property. First responders rescued another person trapped in a separate camper. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital with broken ribs.

“It was chaotic, but we had a lot of people, and they knew what to do, and they went right to work,” Cravey said.

Community members who stopped by the marina said they are making it their mission to be there for the ones who lost everything, like Hernandez.

