Russia bombards Ukraine as Trump touts prospect of ‘beautiful’ peace deal to Congress

(LONDON) -- Ukrainian authorities reported a major Russian missile and drone strike on targets across the country on Tuesday night, with a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanding an immediate end to Moscow's barrages as a condition for any peace deal to end Russia's three-year-old invasion.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 181 strike drones and three missiles into the country in the latest attack. The air force said 115 drones were shot down and 55 lost in location without causing damage.

The barrage coincided with President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, in which he said a potential peace between the two nations would be "beautiful." The strikes began before Trump entered Congress and continued into the morning, indicated by Ukrainian air force alerts.

"Russia must stop the daily shelling of Ukraine immediately if it truly wants the war to end," Andriy Yermak -- the head of Zelenskyy's office -- wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev -- the former Russian president and prime minister now serving as the deputy chairman of the country's Security Council -- wrote on social media that "inflicting maximum defeat on the enemy" remains Moscow's "main task."

Authorities in the southern port city of Odesa reported a "massive" strike, with at least one person killed by drone shrapnel and parts of the city cut off from utilities.

"As a result of the attack in Odesa, critical infrastructure has been damaged and part of the city has been left without electricity, water and heat," the city's military administration wrote on Telegram.

"Private houses in the suburbs of Odessa were damaged by debris from downed enemy drones," the statement said. Fires broke out and a missile hit "an empty sanatorium," the administration said.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces "hit the infrastructure of military airfields, an oil depot providing fuel to [Ukrainian military] units, production workshops and control points for unmanned aerial vehicles, the location of [Ukrainian] special operations forces' boats.

The ministry said it also shot down eight Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight.

Russian and Ukrainian drone strikes have continued as both sides jostle for advantage in renewed peace talks being facilitated by President Donald Trump's administration. Last month, the effort began with a meeting between American and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia without any Ukrainian involvement. The two sides expressed their intentions to revive bilateral ties and explore areas for future economic cooperation.

U.S.-Ukrainian ties have frayed badly since Trump returned to office with a vow to rapidly end the war. Tensions came to a head in last week's explosive Oval Office meeting between the two presidents and with Vice President JD Vance in attendance. The meeting devolved into a shouting match with Zelenskyy's team being asked to leave the White House afterwards.

As European allies mobilized to back Zelenskyy and urge reconciliation, Trump announced a freeze on all U.S. aid to Ukraine. Administration officials demanded an apology from Zelenskyy and assent for a controversial deal to give the U.S. access to valuable Ukrainian natural resources.

During his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump said he received a letter from Zelenskyy, reading part of it aloud and suggesting that tensions between the two camps had cooled.

"I appreciate that he sent this letter, just got it a little while ago," Trump said. "Simultaneously, we've had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace. Wouldn't that be beautiful?"

In his first comments after the U.S. aid freeze was announced, Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukraine is ready to sign the minerals deal "in any time and in any convenient format."

"None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer," Zelenskyy said in a statement. "Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."

"We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this," Zelenskyy continued.

Referring to the disastrous Oval Office meeting, the Ukrainian leader said it "did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive."

CIA Director John Ratcliffe seemingly confirmed on Wednesday morning that the U.S. has paused sharing intelligence with Ukraine, while national security advisor Mike Waltz later framed all aspects of the U.S.-Ukraine relationship as "paused" without mentioning intelligence specifically.

Ratcliffe said that Trump had asked for a "pause" and is committed to peace. The pause, Ratcliffe suggested, prompted Zelenskyy's statement that he was ready to revive talks over a potential peace deal. "And so I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that that allowed that to happen, I think will go away," he added.

Ukrainian officials confirmed to ABC News that the U.S. had partially suspended intelligence support to the country.

A Ukrainian intelligence official said the pause included a halt in sharing U.S. satellite imagery through the Defense Intelligence Agency.

A Ukrainian member of parliament closely involved in talks on U.S. defense cooperation also said the U.S. had stopped sharing intelligence data that could be used to launch attacks into Russia.

The Ukrainian intelligence official said that Ukraine was still able to receive satellite imagery from European allies which have their own capabilities.

Another Ukrainian member of parliament and a former senior defense official said they hoped the pause would be temporary.

ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler, Oren Oppenheim and Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

