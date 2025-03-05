Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a torn ACL and is out for the season

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season, the biggest setback in a season full of them for a team that traded superstar Luka Doncic.

The team confirmed Irving’s diagnosis Tuesday, a day after he was injured in the first quarter of Dallas’ 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Following the injury, Irving made two free throws with tears rolling down his cheeks before leaving the game.

The 32-year-old was fouled by DeMar DeRozan on a drive to the basket and his right foot landed on the foot of the Kings’ Jonas Valanciunas. Irving lost his balance and then landed awkwardly on his left leg, and his knee appeared to hyperextend before he fell to the floor.

The Mavericks lost 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis to a groin injury in his Dallas debut last month following the trade that sent Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The presence of Irving was the biggest reason the Mavericks felt they could proceed with the controversial Davis-for-Doncic deal, a move that infuriated the Dallas fan base.

Now, Irving is out for the season, and would figure to be in the final stages of recovery when teams report for training camp for the 2025-26 season. Irving has a $44 million player option for next season.

“Kyrie is the heart and soul of this team, and he has embraced the city of Dallas as his home and our fans as an extension of his own family,” said general manager Nico Harrison, the target of most of the criticism over the trade. “His work ethic and absolute dedication to his craft, it’s cut from the cloth of greats.”

After he was hurt, Irving grabbed his leg and remained on the floor for multiple minutes. Davis was among those helping Irving to the locker room before coach Jason Kidd spoke to Irving, who then returned to take two free throws. After converting both to pull Dallas within 23-18, Irving was helped into the tunnel.

“The recovery process has already started,” Irving said in a live post on social media. “Just wanted to let you guys know I’m OK, and I will be OK going forward.”

Irving’s decision to shoot free throws was reminiscent of the late Kobe Bryant, who made two game-tying foul shots for the Los Angeles Lakers after tearing his Achilles tendon late in the fourth quarter of a victory over Golden State on April 12, 2013.

“That’s just who, I mean, Kai’s a tough guy,” Kidd said. “I asked him as they were taking him off the court, ‘Are you good if you leave without shooting? You’re ruled out.’ So they took him to the free-throw line, and he shot the free throws and then we got him out.”

The injury could make it difficult for the defending Western Conference champions to get back to the playoffs. Dallas is 10th in the West, the final spot in the play-in tournament.

The Mavericks are just nine months removed from Doncic and Irving leading them to the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years. Dallas, which lost to Boston in five games, could become the fifth team to miss the playoffs the season after reaching the finals.

Irving earned his ninth All-Star appearance as an injury replacement this season. He averaged 24.7 points and shot 40% from 3-point range.

Davis, who was to be re-evaluated this week for a possible return, is one of three significant missing pieces on the Dallas front line along with centers Daniel Gafford (sprained knee) and Dereck Lively II (stress fracture in an ankle).

P.J. Washington Jr., another starter, has missed time recently with a right ankle sprain. After Irving’s injury against the Kings, backup guard Jaden Hardy exited with a sprained right ankle.

“It seems every time we get close to getting somebody back, someone goes down,” Kidd said. “We’re running out of bodies here.”

