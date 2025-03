Woman killed by fallen tree on RV

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2025 at 4:35 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — One person has died after a tree fell on an RV in Van Zandt County on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, Van Zandt County Sheriff Kevin Bridger said a woman died after the tree fell on her RV at the Reserve RV Park on County Road 4914. Bridger said her body was recovered from the RV and officials are working to notify her family. Additional information was not available.

Go Back