Smith County storm damage report

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2025 at 12:43 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County residents who suffered property damage due to Tuesday morning’s storms are being asked to report them the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore reported that a couple of mobile homes in The Grove at Brook Hollow, located off Rhones Quarter Road, had trees that fell through them. The Smith County Road and Bridge Department reported a partial wash out of County Road 165, also known as Henry Moore Road, southwest of Tyler. Road crews also responded to trees down on County Roads 134, 135, 168, 2115 and 2116. To report downed trees or wash outs of county roads, please call Smith County dispatch at 903-566-6600. To report property damages caused by the storm on March 4, 2025, visit: https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/. The Tyler-Smith County Tornado and Severe Weather Response Plan for 2025 as been released and can be found at: http://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/emergency-management

