Abbott, RFK Jr. slow to push measles vaccine as Texas outbreak spreads

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2025 at 11:54 am

TEXAS – The Houston Chronicle reports that U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he’s spoken directly with Gov. Greg Abbott about the measles outbreak in Texas, but neither are telling Texas families to get the vaccine that can stop the spread of the highly contagious respiratory illness. Kennedy said while the vaccines can protect children and contribute to community immunity, the ultimate decision to vaccinate should still be with parents. “All parents should consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the MMR vaccine,” Kennedy said in an op-ed published Sunday on Fox News. “The decision to vaccinate is a personal one.”

His comments come after the Texas Department of State Health Services reported on Friday that the state has now had 146 cases of measles since late January, mostly in the South Plains near Lubbock. Twenty patients have been hospitalized, and one child has died. Houston health officials were investigating two possible measles cases on Friday, ahead of the rodeo. And an infant too young to be vaccinated tested positive on Friday for measles in Austin, public health officials announced. Kennedy said he promised Abbott and Texas health officials any support they need to “bring this outbreak to an end.” Abbott’s office said it had a “productive” call with the federal health agency. “The state of Texas will continue working with the federal government and explore all resources to help keep Texans safe and healthy,” Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris said. Abbott issued his first public comments on the situation on Friday, posting on social media that he’s been in regular contact with state health officials, and that the state “will deploy all necessary resources to ensure the safety and health needs of Texans.” But the governor stopped short of pushing for people to get vaccinated. DSHS officials have been more direct on that front. “The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine,” the agency says in a statement. “Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.”

Go Back