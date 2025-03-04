Today is Tuesday March 04, 2025
East Texas Senator files bill to protect teachers

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2025 at 9:40 am
East Texas Senator files bill to protect teachersMINEOLA — Texas Republicans are making moves that they say will protect teachers. A bill filed by State Senator Bryan Hughes, of Mineola, would give protection to school workers who are facing complaints from transgender students, upset over being misidentified in the classroom. He says teachers should not be pressured to support something that conflicts with their deeply held religious beliefs.

The bill faces opposition from several civil rights groups, which testified at a hearing this week. They fear it will lead to bullying in the classroom.



