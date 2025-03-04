Electrical issue forces evacuation of Downtown Tyler building

March 4, 2025 at 8:25 am

TYLER — Our news partner, KETK, reports that staff were evacuated at People’s Petroleum in Tyler Monday afternoon after smoke was coming from the building.

According to Tyler Fire Department Assistant Chief Kelly Adkinson, when firefighters arrived they found no smoke but made the decision to evacuate people to investigate the situation. Adkinson said after Encore arrived they determined it was an electrical issue with an underground transformer located under College Street. Due to a strong smell of smoke, firefighters performed ventilation to help clear the smell out.

Officials said there were no injuries reported and staff and patrons were allowed to reenter the building after around 30 minutes.

