Kemp man charged with sexual abuse

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2025 at 8:04 am

HENDERSON COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a 21-year-old from Kemp has been arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 in Henderson County.

On Feb. 10, an investigator with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office’s Crimes Against Children Task Force was shown a forensic interview of a child at the Maggie’s House children’s advocacy center in Athens.

According to arrest documents obtained by KETK, the child was interviewed after they made an outcry at school which was reported to Child Protective Services. The child said they had earned a dollar bill by “doing something nice” to a man named Ian.

In documents from the interview, the child detailed that the abuse happened every night this man stayed at the child’s home. A warrant for the arrest of Ian Cole Brewer, 21 of Kemp, was then obtained by the investigator and Brewer was arrested on Feb. 28.

Brewer is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $150,000 bond for the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

