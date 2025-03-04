Programming Note: President Trump Addresses Joint Session of Congress

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2025 at 2:56 am

Programming Note: President Trump Addresses Joint Session of Congress – KTBB 97.5 FM and FOX News Radio will provide full coverage of President Trump’s Address to a Joint Session of Congress tonight, March 4, 2025. Coverage will be anchored by FOX News Radio’s Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal, joined by a host of reporters, commentators, and FOX News Radio Political Analyst Josh Kraushaar. Coverage begin at 7:05pm. Also available on our Listen Live page and mobile app.

