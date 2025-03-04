5 arrested in Canton after attempted burglary

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2025 at 2:41 am

CANTON – According to our news partner KETK, five people were arrested over the weekend for attempted burglary in Canton. Officials believe the five people were a part of several prior robberies in East Texas. The Canton Police Department responded to a possible burglary in progress early on Sunday morning. The people involved in the robbery had fled the scene prior to officers arriving. The group went on to attempt to burglarize more vehicles a short distance away.

Officers were able to locate those involved and conducted a traffic stop. According to Canton PD, five people were found inside the car, including two women, Rashae Abercrombie, 19, and Hailey Huber, 19, along with three juvenile males.

Further investigation of the vehicle led to marijuana being discovered along with a weapon. Following the investigation, all five suspects were reportedly arrested on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a weapon and tampering with evidence. Items found inside the car indicated that the five people were part of several previous robberies in Van Zandt County. Canton PD said they will be assisting other departments in finding any possible connections.

Go Back