Tyler City Council updates storm sewer system

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2025 at 4:13 pm

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that revisions have been made to Tyler’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System MS4 permit to meet regulations from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). “Our Stormwater Management Program is dedicated to protecting public health, reducing flooding risks and improving water quality in our community,” City of Tyler Stormwater Management and Environmental Compliance Engineer Paul Neuhaus said. Smith County has partnered with the City of Tyler through an Interlocal Agreement (ILA) to implement these new TCEQ requirements.

Part of the new agreement includes enhanced GIS mapping coordination for Smith County stormwater sites. GIS stands for Geographic Information System and is a computer system that retains data, and provides performance analytic services to the public.

By coordinating on GIS mapping, Tyler and Smith County will be able to manage stormwater better by sharing data which will also help them coordinate permitting, inspection and public education.

On Jan. 22, 2024, the Tyler City Council approved a Notice of Intent letter to notify the TCEQ of the city’s updated Stormwater Management Plan.

