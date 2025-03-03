Ashby outlines agenda, shares thoughts on school choice

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2025 at 1:52 pm

AUSTIN – The Lufkin Daily News reports State Rep. Trent Ashby laid out his priorities for the current legislative session and shared his thoughts on the controversial school choice program in an interview with The Lufkin Daily News this week. After long publicly opposing school vouchers alongside other rural representatives, Ashby voted against stripping them from House Bill 1 in December 2023. “In 2023, after four special sessions, the governor repeatedly promised to veto any legislation related to public school funding or teacher pay raises without the establishment of an education savings account (ESA) program,” he said. Ashby said given the circumstances, his assessment was twofold: either continue to oppose ESAs and kill funding for public schools and teachers, or work to mitigate the impact of ESAs on local schools by incorporating guardrails while also providing funding to outweigh ESAs’ potential drawbacks.

“I firmly believed then, as I do now, that the only way to deliver much-needed and long-overdue support for Texas students, teachers and schools was to advance House Bill 1,” he said. “While no bill is perfect, House Bill 1 contained provisions that greatly benefited students, teachers, parents and education as a whole in Texas.” Ashby said all but one of 16 school superintendents he consulted agreed with his support of the 2023 bill. 2025’s House Bill 3 concerns school choice and if passed, will create education savings accounts, a form of school vouchers. Ashby, a cosponsor of the bill, said much of the funding is targeted toward special education children and low-income families in failing school districts. “HB 3 really attempts to target those students that are in the most need,” Ashby said. Ashby said he will have a front row seat to deliberations on HB 3, as he is a member of the house public education committee in the current session. He added he believes HB 3 is a better bill than Senate Bill 2, which passed the state Senate 19-12 in February. Sen. Robert Nichols, who represents Angelina County, was the only Republican state senator to vote against SB 2. Critics of school choice measures say they will withhold funding from the public school system.

