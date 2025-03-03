Today is Monday March 03, 2025
Sulphur Springs police seek help to ID a burglar

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2025 at 12:54 pm
Sulphur Springs police seek help to ID a burglarTYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Sulphur Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a person who reportedly attempted to steal rent checks from a drop box.

Sulphur Springs PD has made the above photos available so that people can come forward with more information should they recognize the suspect.
If anyone has any information about the person, officials ask they contact Det. Rusty Stillwagoner or Det. Jason Reneau of the Sulphur Springs Police.



