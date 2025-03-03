NXG Truck Bodies bringing manufacturing plant to Mount Pleasant

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2025 at 10:31 am

MOUNT PLEASANT – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Mount Pleasant Economic Development Corporation recently announced that NXG Truck Bodies is bringing 95 new jobs to the area with their new manufacturing plant. The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing space will bring a $20 million investment to Mount Pleasant, according to the Mount Pleasant Economic Development Corporation (MPEDC).

“We’re thrilled to support this major development and look forward to seeing its impact on our community,” MPEDC said.

The NXG Truck Bodies plant is located on County Road 3210 just off of Highway 30 to the northeast of Mount Pleasant. They’re currently preparing the plant to start work on what NXG says will be the next generation of truck bodies.MPEDC said NXG Truck Bodies is currently hiring a production supervisor and a maintenance supervisor. Anyone interested in working at NXG Truck Bodies can apply in person at 2305 County Road 3210 or online. To keep track of the plant’s progress visit NXG Truck Bodies on Facebook or on their website.

