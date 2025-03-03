1 dead, several injured after vehicle drives into crowd

(LONDON) -- At least one person was killed and several injured when a car drove into a crowd of people in Mannheim, southwestern Germany, on Monday, police said.

"According to current findings, a car drove into a group of people in Mannheim city center," the force said in a statement. "According to the current status of the investigation, one person was killed and several people were injured."

"No information can be given yet on the number and severity of the injuries," the police added. "As part of the search measures that were immediately initiated, a suspect was identified and arrested. No further, reliable information can currently be released beyond the information published so far."

Police said that all bridges and main roads were under their control. Police also appealed to the public to stay away from the city center.

Video footage from Paradeplatz in the center of Mannheim showed shoppers standing outside a police cordon with objects strewn across the road, including a shoe. First responders could be seen tending to at least one apparently injured person.

Mannheim has a population 326,000 and lies about 52 miles south of Frankfurt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Zoe Magee contributed to this report.

