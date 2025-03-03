Pope Francis ‘rested well’ on 17th night in hospital, Vatican says

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2025 at 5:21 am

Chris Furlong/Getty Images

(ROME) -- Pope Francis "rested well" overnight, his 17th night in Rome's Gemelli Hospital, the Vatican said on Monday.

"The pope rested well all night," the Holy See, the Vatican's press office, said in a brief statement.

The pope's clinical condition had on Sunday remained "stable," the church said. Vatican sources told ABC News on Sunday that the pope had eaten breakfast with coffee and continued his treatment. He read the daily newspapers, as usual, the sources said.

Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to Gemelli on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pontiff had been in stable condition on Saturday, church officials said, following a bronchospasm attack on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

