Today is Sunday March 02, 2025
ktbb logo


Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison takes home award for best actress

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2025 at 9:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Academy Award for best actress goes to Mikey Madison. She was awarded for her role in Anora, beating out fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here).

“This is very surreal,” Madison began her speech. “I grew up in LA but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible.” She then thanked a list of individuals, including her parents and siblings. 

With Anora, Madison said her hope was to "honor the sex worker community," for which she "will continue to support and be an ally." 

She then recognized the "breathtaking work" of the other women nominated in the category. "This is a dream come true,” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC