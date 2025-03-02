Today is Sunday March 02, 2025
Oscars 2025: Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Latifah praise Quincy Jones’ work in film and television

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2025 at 9:39 pm
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Quincy Jones' work as a director and producer was recognized Sunday at the 97th Academy Awards.

Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, who were part of his Color Purple film, praised his work while highlighting some of his many achievements, including becoming the first Black composer to be nominated for best original song. 

"When we talk about Black excellence, we talk about Quincy," Whoopi said. Oprah added he was someone who was "love, lived out loud in human form" and "whose music and movies continue to inspire us all."

They then introduced Queen Latifah to the stage, who performed "Ease On Down the Road" from The Wiz, for which Quincy served as musical supervisor and music producer.

Quincy passed away in November 2024 of pancreatic cancer. He was 91 years old.

