Oscars 2025: Halle Berry kisses Adrien Brody on the red carpet

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2025 at 6:18 pm
Brian Vander Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It appears that Halle Berry has paid Adrien Brody back for that surprise kiss he planted on her lips when he won his best actor Oscar in 2003.

As you may recall, when Adrien went onstage to accept his award for the film The Pianist he pulled presenter Halle into his arms and kissed her, and it seems she returned the favor on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

Video posted to the academy’s official Instagram page shows Berry coming over to Brody on the red carpet, saying, “Sorry, there’s something I gotta do,” then kissing him.

The post was captioned, “A reunion 22 years in the making.”

