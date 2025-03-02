Sacramento’s Sabonis leaves game against Rockets in first quarter with hamstring injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis left Saturday night’s game against the Houston Rockets early in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and the team said he wouldn’t return.

Sabonis was running down the court about a minute into the game when he pulled up and grabbed his left hamstring. Interim coach Doug Christie took a timeout and Sabonis was lifted from the game and taken to the locker room.

The team announced that he had a hamstring injury and would miss the rest of the game.

Christie didn’t have any details about the injury after the game.

“We’ll see in the coming days,” he said. “Probably tomorrow or the next day we’ll have have an idea.”

Sabonis entered the game averaging 19.9 points, 14.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Christie raved about how the Kings team pulled together to make up for his absence in the 113-103 win where six players finished with at least 12 points.

“We’re talking about Domantas Sabonis, who covers the stat sheet in a way that’s difficult to do,” he said. “A lot of guys stepped in and weren’t trying to do too much. They were just trying to do what they do and that adds up to everyone pulling the rope in the same direction.”

