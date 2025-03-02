Longhorns keep title of NFL scouting combine’s fastest receiver with Matthew Golden’s 4.29-second 40

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2025 at 7:07 am

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Receiver Matthew Golden of Texas recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time in Saturday’s workouts at the NFL’s annual scouting combine, finishing in 4.29 seconds.

It was the second-fastest time this week in Indianapolis, just one tick off from Maxwell Hairston. The cornerback from Kentucky ran a 4.28-second 40 on Friday night.

The third of four workout sessions featured quarterbacks, running backs and receivers and Golden’s showing allowed the Longhorns to retain the title of fastest receiver in the draft. Xavier Worthy of Texas ran a combine record 4.21-second 40 last year at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ten receivers and three running backs posted times under 4.4.

Dont’e Thornton Jr. of Tennessee ran a 4.3 and Chimere Dike of Florida had a 4.34 were the closest to Golden. Other notable times included Jaylin Lane of Virginia Tech at 4.34, Tai Felton of Maryland at 4.37 with Golden’s college teammate, Isaiah Bond, and Jaylin Noel of Iowa State each clocked at 4.39.

Golden did not do the vertical jump or broad jump.

Bhayshul Tuten of Virginia Tech was the fastest running back at 4.32 and was followed by Jaydon Blue of Texas at 4.38 and Brashard Smith of SMU at 4.39.

Three receivers had vertical jumps of at least 40 inches — Sam Brown Jr. of Miami and Noel each leapt 41 1/2 inches while Lane was measured at 40. Felton was fourth at 39 1/2.

Noel’s broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches was the best in the receivers group. He was followed by Isaiah Neyor of Nebraska (11-1) and Lane (11 feet). Felton was fifth at 10-10.

Two of the top-rated receivers, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter of Colorado and Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona, did not work out. Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty of Boise State, the top-ranked running back, and the top two quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami, also did not work out Saturday.

All five plan to do their drills in front of scouts at their respective college pro days.

Tuten also led the running backs with a vertical jump of 40 1/2 inches. DJ Giddens of Kansas State and Cam Skattebo of Arizona State tied for second at 39 1/2. Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State had the best broad jump (11 feet) in the group and was followed by three backs who went 10-10 — Giddens, Tuten and Omarion Hampton of North Carolina.

Only three quarterbacks ran the 40 and only four participated in the broad jump and vertical jump.

Upton Stout of Western Kentucky and Nohl Williams of California led the cornerbacks with 21 and 19 reps on the bench press, respectively. Caleb Ransaw of Tulane was third with 16. Nick Emmanwori of South Carolina (20), Jaylen Reed of Penn State (19) and Kitan Crawford of Nevada (18) were the top safeties in the weight room.

Two tight ends from Alabama, CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts, had the most reps of the five tight ends who lifted Saturday. Dippre had 32, Ouzts had 26.

Ethan Downs of Oklahoma led the defensive ends with 32 reps on Friday night while Jordan Phillips of Maryland led the defensive tackles with 29 and Teddye Buchanan of California and Nick Martin of Oklahoma State each had 26 reps to lead the linebackers.

Offensive linemen will be on the field Sunday for the final full day of workouts in Indianapolis.



