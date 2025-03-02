Raynaud scores 26 with game-sealing dunk as Stanford turns back SMU 73-68

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2025 at 7:02 am

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 26 points, including a spectacular follow slam with 8.7 seconds left, and Stanford defeated SMU 73-68 on Saturday.

The Mustangs had a 13-0 run to erase a 10-point deficit and take a 60-57 lead midway through the second half. But after Chuck Harris hit a jumper for a 68-67 lead with 3:35 remaining, SMU missed its last four shots and had a critical turnover.

Benny Gealer and Oziyah Sellers both scored to put the Cardinal up 71-68 with 2:18 to play. It was late in the shot clock when Ryan Agarwal put up a desperation 3-pointer for Stanford and as the ball bounced high off the rim Raynaud flew in unimpeded from behind the arc for the game-sealing basket.

Gealer, who made 5 of 6 3-pointers, had 17 points for the Cardinal (19-10, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Harris scored 17 points for the Mustangs (21-8, 12-6), Kario Oquendo added 15 points and Matt Cross had 13.

Stanford had 11 3s but just two free throws while SMU went 16 of 22 from the line.

There were six ties and seven lead changes in the first half before the Cardinal went on a 15-2 run, taking a 36-26 lead on a jumper by Sellers with 5:11 to go.

Gealer drilled a 3-pointer to up Stanford’s lead to 43-30 but the Mustangs closed with three 3s to pull within 45-39 at the half.

The Cardinals are at Notre Dame on Wednesday and close the regular season at No. 19 Louisville next Saturday. SMU finishes with home games against Syracuse on Tuesday and Florida State on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Go Back