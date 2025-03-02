Silas Demary Jr. scores career-high 26 points as Georgia leads wire-to-wire in 83-67 win over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. scored 14 of his career-high 26 points in the first half as Georgia built a 15-point lead at intermission and rolled to an 83-67 win over Texas on Saturday night.

Fresh off an 88-83 win over No. 3 Florida, the Bulldogs (18-11, 6-10 SEC) scored the game’s first six points and led wire-to-wire to hand the Longhorns their third straight loss.

Tre Johnson’s three-point play got Texas within a point, 9-8, but Georgia sandwiched two Asa Newell field goals around Dakota Leffew’s three-pointer to take a 16-8 lead, and after Demary scored on a tip-in and a layup, the Bulldogs had a double-digit lead. Blue Cain hit from deep with :12 left in the half to make it 46-29 at the break.

Georgia was 17 of 30 from the field (56.7%) in the first half, including 5 of 10 from long range. The Bulldogs finished 29 of 56 (51.8%) from the field and 8 of 22 from distance.

Demary was 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 6 from behind the arc, and converted 7 of 12 at the line. Cain added 13 points and nine rebounds, Leffew contributed 11 points and Newell chipped in 10.

Arthur Kaluma scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Texas (16-13, 5-11). Jayson Kent added 14 points off the bench, Johnson scored 13 points and dished four assists and Jordan Pope added 10 points.

Georgia closes out its regular season at South Carolina Tuesday and at home against Vanderbilt Saturday.

Texas plays at No. 24 Mississippi State Tuesday and at home against Oklahoma Saturday.

