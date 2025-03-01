Firefighter injured while fighting Henderson County fire

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2025 at 5:04 pm

PAYNE SPRINGS – The Payne Springs Fire Rescue said one of their firefighters was hurt while fighting a fire in the Lunday Land II subdivision on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR) responded to a single story home fire at around 7:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The home was under high heat conditions and heavy fire when PSFR firefighters made their entry into the home. PSFR said one firefighter did get cut on his hand when glass cut through his gloves. The fighter was cut so badly that he needed stitches. The fire was extinguished with help from the Gun Barrel City Fire Department and the Eustace Fire Department.

The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

