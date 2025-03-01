East Texas doctors urge vaccinations amid measles outbreak

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2025 at 11:28 pm

TYLER — Our news partner KETK is reporting that the measles outbreak continues to grow in West Texas, healthcare professionals in East Texas are working to educate the public about the disease and its potential impact.

Dr. Doug Curran, Chief Medical Officer at East Texas Community Clinic, and Dr. Sarah Jethro, Chief Resident at the UT Athens Family Medicine residency program, provided in-depth insight into the situation and the steps East Texans can take to protect themselves. “Right now, we have more cases of measles in Texas and in the U.S than before I was born,” Jethro said.

On Wednesday, Texas reported its first measles-related death in over a decade. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed that the child, who was unvaccinated, passed away after receiving treatment at Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock. Notably, the child did not reside in Lubbock County.

Less than two hours way from Smith County, Rockwall County officials have also reported their first measles case. The patient had traveled overseas and later tested positive. The Rockwall County Commissioners Court does not believe the case is related to the outbreak in West Texas.

Jethro noted that the spread of measles could soon reach East Texas. “I’m sure we will,” Jethro said. “Rockwall is not far away but it’s spreading and it’s gonna spread. That case in Rockwall was an unvaccinated adult.”

Clinics are reportedly already prepping in case they begin popping up in the community. “Call us if you have the rash, cough or cold symptoms,” Jethro said.

Both experts stressed the importance of vaccination to prevent further outbreaks.

“We know it’s safe,” Curran said. “It’s been around since 1963 and there’s no major consequences from this.”

The CDC advises the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, with the first dose recommended at 12 to 15 months and a second dose at 4 to 6 years of age. Adults should get at least one dose if they do not have evidence of immunity.

“Certain adults may need 2 doses,” the CDC said. “Adults who are going to be in a setting that poses a high risk for measles or mumps transmission should make sure they have had two doses separated by at least 28 days.”

Watch the full interview with Curran and Jethro above, where they discuss the symptoms, how easily the disease spreads, and how you can protect yourself and your family.

