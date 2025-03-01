State reps booed off stage during education meeting

PALESTINE – According to our news partner KETK, East Texas State Rep. Cody Harris ended a Q&A session one hour early on Friday night after he warned the audience to be respectful. There were school choice protestors outside and educators yelling throughout the evening.

Harris, who represents Palestine in the Texas State House, was holding a town hall at Palestine High School in order to answer questions about his education policy push in Austin. Harris was joined by the author of the school choice bill, Representative Brad Buckley of Salado.

Anytime Rep. Buckley would explain a fact in House Bill 3, he was met with loud comments, yelling and questions from the audience. Harris gave one warning and became fed up.

House Bill 2 will invest over $7.6 billion into public education including a significant portion for teacher pay raises. Harris said he wanted to bring the author of the townhall to explain HB3 in more detail. He explained that the point of the town hall was to explain the pieces of legislation to help rural East Texas public schools.

House Bill 4 would eliminate the STAAR test and Harris said House Bill 6 would expand disciplinary measures to “foster a respectful and conducive learning atmosphere, encouraging more professional to join and remain in the teaching profession.”

“In my entire district where I’ve got over 30 public school days, I have one private school that is accredited. The rest are not. None of those other private schools right now would even be eligible for the ESA’s. The vast majority of what we’re talking about tonight is what we’re doing to benefit our local public schools,” Harris said.

One Palestine ISD parent believes the money taken away from public schools and it will hurt her daughter’s education.

“Teachers do deserve to get higher pay, higher funding and I want my taxes to go towards teachers getting a better pay so my daughter can get a better education. I don’t want my taxes going to the hands of the wealthy,” Palestine ISD parent, Lauren Jones said.

If parents are still worried, Harris encouraged anyone who is willing to reach out to his office.

