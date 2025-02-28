Five arrested in two major drug busts

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2025 at 3:25 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that five people were arrested in Henderson County after investigators conducted two major drug busts on Thursday.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:45 a.m. investigators conducted a narcotics search warrant in Moore Station on County Road 4300. Authorities found Mickey Shane Hargett, 62, and Lonnie Leon Hall, 60, at the home. Officials said they discovered a hole in the backyard where Hargett buried a plastic container that included baggies and scales for the distribution of narcotics. Hargett was arrested for the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance along with active arrest warrants while Hall was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with active arrest warrants.

Later that afternoon, investigators were on County Road 4710 in the Larue area conducting a warrant service on wanted fugitive, 45-year-old Tiffany Nicole Williams. She was wanted for five outstanding felony warrants including evading in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Officials said Williams was in the bedroom with narcotics in plain sight; individually packaged baggies with suspected meth, cash, and scales inside the home.

Williams and property owner, Caryn Hill Lastowski, 65 of Larue, were arrested for the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Officers also found Jennifer Annette Thompson, 46 of Larue, at the home and was taken into the custody for possession of a controlled substance.

All five were booked into the Henderson County Jail.

