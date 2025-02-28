City of Tyler updates stormwater permit

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2025 at 1:51 pm

TYLER – On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the City Council approved the updated Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit to meet the new regulations from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). This revision aligns with the Phase II MS4 permit, which took effect on Aug. 15, 2024, highlighting the City’s commitment to public health and the environment. “Our Stormwater Management Program is dedicated to protecting public health, reducing flooding risks and improving water quality in our community,” said Paul Neuhaus, City of Tyler Stormwater Management and Environmental Compliance Engineer.

Stormwater encompasses any precipitation from the sky, rain, hail or snow. In natural, undeveloped landscapes, stormwater is absorbed into the ground or flows into bodies of water, providing essential hydration to plants and animals while replenishing surface and groundwater supplies. However, stormwater travels across urban areas and can pick up debris, chemicals, dirt and other pollutants. When these contaminants enter our storm drainage systems, they flow directly into local waterways, the very waterbodies used for swimming, fishing and as sources of drinking water.

The City’s Stormwater Management Program is built on eight key Minimum Control Measures (MCMs) that guide our efforts:

Public Education and Outreach

Public Involvement/Participation

Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination

Construction Site Stormwater Runoff Control

Post Construction Stormwater Management for New Development and Redevelopment

Pollution Prevention and Good Housekeeping for Municipal Operations

Industrial Stormwater Sources

Authorization for Municipal Construction Activities where the Small MS4 is the site Operator

These measures include targeted activities and best management practices to prevent or reduce water pollution and protect natural resources.

Background

According to TCEQ requirements, all affected cities must submit a Notice of Intent (NOI) and update their Stormwater Management Plan (SWMP) within 180 days of implementing the new permit. On Jan. 22, 2025, the City Council approved the city manager’s submission of the NOI, reinforcing our commitment to environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance.

The City of Tyler has partnered with Smith County through an Interlocal Agreement (ILA) to reflect the new TCEQ requirements. The revised ILA includes enhanced GIS mapping coordination for Smith County sites to share data and more efficiently manage stormwater, construction site permitting and inspection coordination, public education collaboration and post-construction inspection and illicit discharge investigation cooperation.

Go Back