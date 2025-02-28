East Texas man arrested after sexually abusing family member

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2025 at 10:59 am

MOUNT ENTERPRISE – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Mount Enterprise man was arrested after a family member reported she has been sexually abused every week since she was 13.

According to arrest records, the victim said that Daniel Alton Flanagan, 51 of Mount Enterprise, has been sexually assaulting her since she was 13 until recently. She explained that the abuse happened once a week until she was about 22. The document said now that the victim is older, the abuse has continued and has been happening every three or four weeks. Flanagan was interviewed at the Rusk County Sheriff’s office where he allegedly admitted to having sex with the family member since she was about 13 and that the abuse had continued until about a month ago.

Flanagan was arrested on Monday for continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 and prohibited sexual conduct with an ancestor or descendant. He is being held on a $225,000 bond at the Rusk County Jail.

