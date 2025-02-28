Meth, marijuana seized after search of Henderson home

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2025 at 8:13 am

HENDERSON – Our news partner, KETK, reports that during a search of a Henderson home on Thursday, authorities reportedly found illegal narcotics and a firearm.

The Henderson Police Department said multiple agencies conducted a joint operation, executing a state search warrant at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 7 a.m. The police department said they found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a pistol. One person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The police department has not released the identity of the person arrested.

Henderson PD was joined by the Kilgore Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the North East Texas Regional SWAT Team.

Go Back