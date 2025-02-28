Today is Friday February 28, 2025
Man hospitalized after illegal burning in Smith County

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2025 at 8:01 am
Man hospitalized after illegal burning in Smith CountyWHITEHOUSE- A 35-year-old man was injured on Thursday while pouring gasoline on a controlled burn in Whitehouse.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the 17000 block of Forest Lane in Whitehouse at around 1:41 p.m. According to our news partner, KETK, officials said the man was burning plastic household items, a toaster and aerosol cans. He was transported by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment after being issued a Class C Misdemeanor citation for illegal burning.

“Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue reminds residents to never use ignitable liquids when conducting controlled burn,” the Smith County Fire Department said.



