Pope showing ‘improvement’ as he continues to recover in hospital

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2025 at 5:44 am

Candles and messages of healing for Pope Francis are laid at the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital where the Pope is hospitalized with pneumonia, in Rome on February 26, 2025. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

(ROME) -- The Vatican press office has released a statement saying the pope had a peaceful evening of rest in hospital and is continuing his recovery in the hospital on Friday morning.

"As in recent days, the night passed peacefully and the Pope is now resting," the Vatican said.

Officials said that Pope Francis' condition continued to improve on Thursday, with the pontiff alternating between high-flow oxygen therapy and a ventimask, according to the Vatican.

"Given the complexity of his clinical condition, further days of clinical stability are needed to clarify the prognosis," the Vatican said.

"For the second time, there is no mention of a critical condition," Vatican sources told ABC News. "So we can say that we have come out of the most critical phase and we are back to what was previously described as a complex picture.”

On Thursday, the pope dedicated the morning to respiratory physiotherapy and rest. After a session of physiotherapy, in the afternoon, he gathered in prayer in the chapel of the private apartment on the 10th floor, receiving the Eucharist. The pope then dedicated himself to work activities, according to the Vatican.

"The bulletin again speaks of an improvement, a slight one, but an improvement, but the fact that the prognosis is reserved means that the doctors still have concerns," Vatican sources told ABC News.

The pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was diagnosed with pneumonia last week, according to the Vatican.

