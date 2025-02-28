High-speed chase ends in crash; one airlifted

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2025 at 4:30 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – One person was flown to a local hospital on Thursday after a high-speed chase started in Van Zandt County and ended in a crash according to our news partner KETK.

Delta County Sheriff Marshall Lynch said the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office started a pursuit but then lost the vehicle they were chasing down. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found the vehicle and started the pursuit which then entered Delta County where deputies joined in the chase. According to Lynch, the chase continued on Texas State Highway 154 heading west at high speeds when the vehicle crashed near FM 1529.

The driver was removed from the vehicle by Delta and Hopkins County deputies along with local first responders. The injured driver was then flown by an Air Evac flight to a local hospital.

