600 IRS employees in Texas laid off in latest round of Musk and Trump’s DOGE firings

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2025 at 1:30 pm

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports the Department of Government Efficiency’s eager scythe has swung across Texas as hundreds of IRS workers are expected to be laid off as part of Elon Musk and President Donald Trump’s desire to cut the government workforce. According to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, the total number of Internal Revenue Service layoffs in Texas now amounts to 600 workers. This is notable because, out of the 6,000 IRS workers laid off nationwide, Texas-based employees account for approximately 10%. “Elon Musk’s DOGE is a sideshow in a multi-ring circus of deception—designed to create the illusion of billions in savings from waste, fraud, and abuse when DOGE itself is the abuse,” he told the American-Statesman. “Trump’s mass firing of thousands of IRS employees, including so far about 600 Texans, wasn’t done on merit to achieve efficiency but just applied with a meat axe without any consideration of job performance.”

