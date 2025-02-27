At least 13 injured after car rams into bus stop in Israel

(LONDON) -- At least 13 people have been injured after a car rammed into a bus stop in Israel, at Karkur Junction, according to Israeli police.

The suspect is a 53-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin area who is married to an Israeli citizen and living in Israel without a permit, according to police.

The driver ran over and injured several civilians standing at the bus stop, police said.

The driver took off in his car, but was blocked by police vehicles. He rammed the police vehicle before being "neutralized" after he exited the vehicle and charged at police with a sharp object, police said. There was no word on his condition.

A 17-year-old girl was critically injured, two others seriously wounded, one moderately injured and six others suffered minor injuries, police said.

Among those injured was a police officer, authorities said.

"The determined action of the police brought the incident to an end, thus preventing further harm to innocent people, while saving lives," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The critically injured teen suffered head and limb injuries and is now sedated and ventilated, according to Magen David Adom, the Israeli emergency services agency. A 60-year-old male with head and limb injuries has also been sedated and ventilated and a 19-year-old female with head injuries is conscious, Magen David Adom said. A 18-year-old female with limb injuries is in moderate condition and is fully conscious.

"It was a severe scene. When we arrived with large forces, we saw the injured, some of them lying on a dirt mound behind the bus stop," Orly Keinan, an EMT with the group, said. "They told us they were hit by a vehicle that had mounted the sidewalk and fled. We provided them with lifesaving treatment, including stopping bleeding, bandaging, and immobilization, before evacuating them to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center."

