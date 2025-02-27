Texas Senate approves across-the-board pay raises for teachers

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2025 at 10:55 am

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News says a unanimous Texas Senate approved a bill Wednesday to give across-the-board pay raises for state teachers. Senators voted 31-0 for Senate Bill 26, sending to the Texas House legislation to give $10,000 a year raises to educators who have five or more years of experience and work in districts with fewer than 5,000 students. Those in larger districts with at least five years in the classroom would get a $5,500 raise, while those with three years of experience would be paid $2,500 a year more. Smaller raises would go to teachers with less time in the classroom. Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, the author of SB 26, said it’s not enough to recognize a teacher’s dedication to the profession with words.

“It’s time for us to match their dedication with real financial support and protections,” Creighton said. “Our teachers deserve more than words. They deserve action from their legislature.” In 2024, the average pay for Texas teachers was $62,500, with those in rural districts often earning less than their counterparts in urban and suburban schools. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Senate and made teacher pay raises a priority, said he understands the impact educators can have on a child’s development. Teachers, he said, deserve to be well compensated. “I believe teaching is a profession and not just a job, and teachers should be paid accordingly,” Patrick said. SB 26 heads to the House, where Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, has prioritized education-related legislation in his first term as House leader.

Go Back