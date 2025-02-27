Today is Thursday February 27, 2025
ktbb logo


Texas Senate approves across-the-board pay raises for teachers

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2025 at 10:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News says a unanimous Texas Senate approved a bill Wednesday to give across-the-board pay raises for state teachers. Senators voted 31-0 for Senate Bill 26, sending to the Texas House legislation to give $10,000 a year raises to educators who have five or more years of experience and work in districts with fewer than 5,000 students. Those in larger districts with at least five years in the classroom would get a $5,500 raise, while those with three years of experience would be paid $2,500 a year more. Smaller raises would go to teachers with less time in the classroom. Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, the author of SB 26, said it’s not enough to recognize a teacher’s dedication to the profession with words.

“It’s time for us to match their dedication with real financial support and protections,” Creighton said. “Our teachers deserve more than words. They deserve action from their legislature.” In 2024, the average pay for Texas teachers was $62,500, with those in rural districts often earning less than their counterparts in urban and suburban schools. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Senate and made teacher pay raises a priority, said he understands the impact educators can have on a child’s development. Teachers, he said, deserve to be well compensated. “I believe teaching is a profession and not just a job, and teachers should be paid accordingly,” Patrick said. SB 26 heads to the House, where Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, has prioritized education-related legislation in his first term as House leader.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC