Andrew Tate and brother flying to Florida after Romanian travel restrictions lifted, source says

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2025 at 7:50 am
Andrew Tate (left) and his brother Tristan Tate are pictured inside The Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on December 10, 2024. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP v

(LONDON) -- Romania’s organized crime agency issued a statement Thursday saying court restrictions prohibiting controversial influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate from leaving Romania while awaiting trial have now been lifted, clearing the way for them to fly.

The pair are flying to Florida aboard a private jet after being allowed to leave Romania, according to a source close to the brothers.

The charges against the Tates remain in force, and they will be expected to return to Romania for court appearances, said the statement from the agency, Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism, or DIICOT.

The brothers have been confined to Romania since late 2022 when they were arrested on human trafficking, sexual abuse, money laundering and forming an organized criminal group.

They were charged in 2023 and have denied the allegations.

The Tates’ departure follows reports Trump administration officials had lobbied Romania to lift a travel ban on them while they are awaiting trial.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

