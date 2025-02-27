Sooners hire Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy as football program’s general manager

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2025 at 4:52 am

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy has been hired as Oklahoma’s general manager for football, the school announced Wednesday.

Nagy will lead the Sooners’ roster management and talent acquisition, including player recruitment, evaluation, retention and compensation. He also will oversee name, image, and likeness, the transfer portal process, revenue-share allocation, scholarships and player eligibility.

Since 2018 he has been executive director of the Senior Bowl, the college all-star game that showcases draft-eligible players. Nagy previously worked 18 years in NFL scouting with Seattle, Kansas City, New England and Washington.

“This is a new era in intercollegiate athletics at one of the greatest college football programs in the country,” Nagy said. “The legacy of excellence that precedes my arrival is a testament to the leadership at OU and the university’s commitment to execute at a championship level. I am honored to bring my experience and work ethic to this program and am confident that through collaboration and effort, we can achieve excellent results.”

Oklahoma has won seven national championships and has had seven Heisman Trophy winners. The Sooners’ most recent conference championship came in the Big 12 in 2020. The Sooners were 6-7 overall and 2-6 in SEC play in their first year in the conference, the second losing season in three years under coach Brent Venables.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Go Back