MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A traffic stop in Marshall led to the arrest of two residents on Tuesday where police recovered drugs and stolen checks.

According to our news partner KETK, the traffic stop occurred in the area of East Grand Avenue and Bolivar Street. The individuals in the vehicle were identified as Amber Nicole Wage, 36, and LaMarcus Bernard Clayborn, 43.

While officers were searching the vehicle, they reportedly found a debit card and several checks in Wage’s possession that were not under her name. One of the fraudulent checks was made out to Clayborn. Authorities also found a white substance that was later identified as methamphetamine.

Following the investigation, Wage and Clayborn were arrested and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Wage was charged with possession of a controlled substance and forgery of a financial instrument. She is held on $15,000 bond. Clayborn was charged with no driver’s license, no insurance and forgery of a financial instrument. His bond has been set to $7,500.

“This case highlights the importance of proactive policing, as routine traffic stops often lead to the discovery of additional criminal activity,” the Marshall Police Department said.

Marshall PD advises residents to take precautions such as securing personal checks, regularly monitoring bank statements and using electronic payment methods to avoid being the victim of check fraud.

