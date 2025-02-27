Cherokee County jail found in noncompliance

February 27, 2025

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — According to our news partner KETK, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office jail was found in noncompliance with Texas jail standards.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, medication distribution, restraint, recreational procedures and failing to do a proper face-to-face observation at the time of an inmate’s death were reasons for the failure. The sheriff’s office identified the inmate as Mason Tanner Johnston of Jacksonville, who was arrested for serious crimes against a child in 2021.

The sheriff said that these infractions are from a lack of documentation by the jailers when they perform their duties. “As a result of this inspection, I have taken the proper and necessary disciplinary actions against several jailers who failed to document their actions correctly during their shifts,” Dickson said.

Before the inspection, Dickson notified jail standards that a jailer had failed to complete a proper face-to-face observation at the time of an inmate’s death and had arrested the jailer for tampering with a government document.

Dickson said he takes full responsibility for the infractions and he is working to bring their facility back into compliance.

“At no time will I tolerate lazy employees who fail to do the job they are paid to do and if my employees violate the law, they will be held accountable in accordance with the judicial system of the State of Texas,” Dickson said.

